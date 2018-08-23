She brought a gun to the drug deal — and took aim when boy wouldn’t buy the weed, Texas cops say

A baby-faced 17-year-old girl remained in jail Thursday, accused of shooting a boy at a San Antonio apartment complex Monday after he refused to buy marijuana from her, according to jail records.
No bond amount is listed on the Bexar County Magistrate’s jail roster for Clarissa Alexander, who is being held on a felony charge of assault with a deadly weapon at the Bexar County Jail. Multiple outlets including the San Antonio Express-News reported, though, that she was being held on $75,000 bond.
The 15-year-old victim told San Antonio police that Alexander gave him her phone number earlier in the day, and that the two agreed to meet at a park located within the apartment complex, according to KABB.
But when the boy told her he didn’t want to buy weed from her, she lost her cool, the station reported.
Alexander pulled out a 9mm handgun, according to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by KSAT, so the boy turned the other direction and ran.
While he was running, she fired, the Express-News reported, and one of the bullets hit the boy in the foot. The 15-year-old gunshot victim was treated at St. Luke’s, according to KSAT.
Police actually picked Alexander up in connection to an attempted robbery in the same complex later that night, KSAT reported, where a caller stated that someone had shot into their apartment. After finding 9mm bullet casings in both the apartment unit and the park, police realized that the 17-year-old matched the description of the suspect who shot the 15-year-old.
Alexander was arrested on Wednesday, two days after the shooting, according to jail records. Those records do not indicate any additional charges for Alexander related to the attempted robbery, though.
