Pumpkin spice in August? ‘Fight me,’ critics say, though fans are overjoyed

Pumpkin spice coffees are coming back a week earlier than usual, and it’s either “beautiful” or “an abomination,” depending on which side you fall when it comes to fall flavors.

Dunkin’ Donuts plans to officially roll out its fall flavors, including pumpkin-flavored coffees, on Monday, Aug. 27, while Starbucks — which kicked off the craze in 2003 — will unveil its pumpkin spice lattes on Tuesday, Aug. 28, reported Fortune.

Fans of the flavors were overjoyed, with some reporting ahead-of-schedule “soft launches” at nearby coffee and doughnut shops.

“I can already hear people chanting “pumpkin spice” and it sounds beautiful,” wrote one fan on Twitter.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

“Not to sound like the whitest girl ever but I am so excited to start drinking pumpkin spice lattes again,” wrote another.

“August — you are disgusting and hot. I can’t wait until the mighty sword of Autumn Pumpkin Spice slays you like a dragon,” reads one post.

“Maybe this will be the fall we stop pumpkin spice latte shaming,” wrote one hopeful fan.

Don’t count on it. Not only do naysayers still dislike the flavor, the early return of pumpkin spice season seems to have driven some a bit mad.

“I love autumn & pumpkins & all the cozy things associated with that season,” wrote one person on Twitter. “That being said, Pumpkin Spice Lattes being available in August is an abomination.”

“Pumpkin spice should be illegal until september,” read another post.

“Pumpkin spice is gross. Fight me,” wrote one non-fan.

“Only a matter of time before we’re drinking pumpkin spice on the 4th of July smh wake up people,” someone else wrote.

Others simply regretted the inexorable march of time.

“Dunkin Donuts already brought back the Pumpkin Spice.....summer is over and I didn’t even get a chance to sit on a beach,” lamented one commenter.

Dunkin Donuts already brought back the Pumpkin Spice.....summer is over and I didn't even get a chance to sit on a beach. — Mariah Hampton (@m_hampton6) August 15, 2018 First pumpkin spice is everywhere, and now I had to throw a hoodie on to be outside — Orion (@Hand_Taken) August 22, 2018

And a few brave souls called for a cease-fire in the pumpkin spice wars.

“With all the insanity that’s been happening over the past year and a half, I say everyone who goes nuts over Pumpkin Spice whatevers, gets a pass this year,” wrote one on Twitter.

With all the insanity that's been happening over the past year and a half, I say everyone who goes nuts over Pumpkin Spice whatevers, gets a pass this year. — Patricia Lopez (@TheRealBeepBeep) August 22, 2018 Here's the thing about Pumpkin Spice Lattes -- who gives a shit. If you like them, drink them. If you don't, you don't. — Jon Hansen (@JonHansenTV) August 22, 2018