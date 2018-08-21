Gunfire rang out on the highway. Husband with ‘a bullet in his head’ calmed his wife

At first, Dakoda Mauldin said she thought it was an explosion on the highway.
The woman told WBRC that she and her husband, Marcus, were driving down Interstate 59 in Birmingham, Alabama, on Saturday when the loud noise knocked her glasses off and sent shards of glass flying “everywhere.”
It was actually gunfire — and police believe the bullets were coming from someone randomly shooting in a dark vehicle, according to ABC3340.
Dakoda had been bending down to pick something up when the shots rang out, her aunt Shannon Stokes told ABC3340, and the woman soon made a horrible realization about Marcus.
“She said there was blood all over her,” Stokes told ABC3340, “and she looked over at Marcus and she could see the bullet fragment in his head.”
Marcus, “a hardworking, family man” with two children, had indeed been shot in the head, according to a GoFundMe page.
Yet despite the sudden gunshot wound, Marcus continued to support Dakoda until they managed to get the attention of an ambulance, which rushed them to a hospital, she told WBRC.
“’Baby, it’s going to be okay, I’m okay,’” she recalled him saying. “He was trying to calm me down with a bullet in his head. But I think adrenaline was going so fast with him, that I don’t even think he knew he had been shot until I screamed he had been shot.”
Dakoda shared a video of Marcus on Tuesday that shows him taking a walk around the hospital with the help of a nurse. She wrote that he “is struggling bad today with pain” — but “we have to celebrate the good” as he continues to recover.
As her husband tries to recover from the seemingly random gunshot wound, Dakoda told WBRC that “people are just so senseless and careless.”
Comments