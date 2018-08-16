Gluten-free Girl Scout cookies include brand-new flavor, returning favorite

The Girl Scouts of the USA are coming for your taste buds once again with a brand-new variety of cookie for the 2019 sales season.
The organization is introducing the Caramel Chocolate Chip cookie to its roster of popular treats, according to a press release.
The new gluten-free flavor will be joined by returning gluten-free variety Toffee-tastic. Both flavors will be available in select markets and limited quantities, but one of the gluten-free options will be available in every market, according to the Girl Scouts.
“The new Caramel Chocolate Chip cookie features rich caramel, semi-sweet chocolate chips, and a hint of sea salt in a chewy cookie,” the release said. “Toffee-tastic, introduced in 2015, is a rich, buttery cookie with sweet, crunchy, golden toffee bits.”
Prices for the new and returning flavors may be higher than the other varieties in some markets because the cost of producing gluten-free products is higher than other types of cookies, the organization said.
On the other hand, cookie variety “Trios,” which combined chocolate chips with peanut butter and oats, is being discontinued, according to CBS News.
The Girls Scouts of the USA serves 1.8 million girls and 800,000 adults throughout the nation. Selling cookies is the top form of fundraising the Girls Scouts do each year. Sales help pay for program supplies, activities and group travel as well as teach girls several valuable life skills, according to the official Girl Scouts website.
