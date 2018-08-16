‘Dr Bumbum,’ celebrity plastic surgeon, charged with murder for fatal implant, police say

He’s known to many as “Dr. Bum Bum,” the celebrity plastic surgeon who often makes appearances in Brazilian television.
Now the famed surgeon, whose real name is Denis Furtado, is making headlines after police charged him with murder and accused him of giving a 46-year-old patient a fatal butt implant in July, according to the BBC. Furtado was on the run for four days after Lilian Calixto’s death, police say, but authorities managed to arrest him for the death. He has since called the incident a “tragic accident.”
He’s not the only one charged, either: Police say that his girlfriend, mother and maid were involved in the murder, according to The Guardian. All are accused of taking part in the implant procedure that proved to be deadly.
Calixto assured her family that she would be gone for less than a day after she had a surgery in Rio, according to local media reports summarized by The Guardian. Police say that Furtado is not a licensed plastic surgeon and his mother, who also posed as a doctor during the butt implant procedure, had a suspended medical license.
Police said that Furtado tried to perform the procedure on Calixto using a synthetic resin that The Brazilian Plastic Surgery Society says is too risky for plastic surgery, according to The Independent. He also performed the procedure inside his home, which was designed “in a very provisional and precarious way” for the surgery, the BBC reported. The woman began to fall ill, so Furtado rushed her to a nearby hospital, the BBC said.
Calixto, a mother of two, had a heart attack at the hospital and died, leading police to file a murder charge. But Naiara Baldanza, the doctor’s lawyer, told reporters that she believes a court proceeding will clear her client’s name of any wrongdoing, The Guardian reported.
“For every truth there is a parallel truth,” she said. “Many facts have surfaced and I am sure we will show the innocence of Dr. Denis.”
Furtado — who says he’s done 9,000 butt implants in the past — “attracted women with the false promise of quick and immediate beauty,” the public prosecutor’s office said, according to BBC.
