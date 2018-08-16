He posed as an Amazon delivery man. But it was her ex — with a gun, Texas cops say

When she looked out the peephole, all she saw was a stack of Amazon boxes; she didn’t see the face behind them — the face of the man she had dated for six or seven years, but had gotten a protective order against after they broke up four months ago, according to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by KXAN.
It was Aug. 6, and it would be the beginning of a four-day hostage situation for the woman, who has not been identified by authorities, in her own home in Round Rock, Texas.
She told police that Thomas Hill, 31, had “deteriorated mentally” as their relationship fell apart, according to the KXAN’s report on the affidavit.
Only after she opened the door that day, and he began to force himself inside, did she realize Hill had a gun tucked into the waist of his pants, KEYE reported. She had moved to the home in Hyde Park from neighboring Travis County just a month ago, and had not told Hill where she was living.
Somehow he had found out — and over the next four days, he hit the victim, yelled at her and threatened to kill her if she tried to run from the home or made any phone calls, according to the station.
But at some point last Thursday, Hill went into her garage, the Austin American-Statesman reported. That was her chance.
She locked him in the garage, but hit the audible alarm on her home security system instead of the silent alarm, according to the Statesman’s report on the affidavit. When his ex wouldn’t let him back in the house, Hill threw a brick through one of her windows, Spectrum News reported.
Hill told her he knew police were coming, and he knew they would shoot and kill him, and told her he “was not going to go out that way,” the station reported. She unlocked the door and let him back in, anticipating as well that police were on their way, she told the responding officers.
When Round Rock police arrived and knocked on her door, Hill answered, and told police there wasn’t any problem. The victim, however, was able to mouth to police that she needed help, according to KXAN.
Hill, who is from Sour Lake, Texas, was arrested and charged with aggravated kidnapping, burglary, violating the victim’s protective order against him, and is also being held on failure to appear, stemming from a previous charge of assault/family violence, according to jail records.
He remained in the Williamson County Jail Thursday, with bond set at $583,020.
