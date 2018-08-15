Woman drives drunk with little kids, gets caught again 20 minutes later, Maryland cops say

One drunk driving arrest wasn’t enough for this Maryland woman to learn her lesson, according to state police.

Stephanie Ringgold, a 33-year-old Baltimore woman, was speeding and passing on the shoulder in her Dodge Charger on Aug. 11 when a trooper pulled her over, according to Maryland state police. It was just after midnight, and Ringgold had a 6-month-old and a 4-year-old in the vehicle with her, as well as another adult.

Once the trooper talked to Ringgold, he realized she was impaired — so he arrested Ringgold and took her to the Essex Precinct of the Baltimore County Police Department on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and driving under the influence, state police said. She also faced charges related to driving the children while impaired.

After Ringgold was booked, police released her from custody and she went off with a sober driver. But she wasn’t the sober driver’s passenger for long, according to state police.

Within just 20 minutes, the same trooper who had pulled Ringgold over earlier spotted her again. She was back at the Dodge Charger — and she hopped into the driver’s seat and began operating the vehicle, according to police.

The trooper pulled her over again. According to state police, the trooper had already told Ringgold that she was barred from driving for 12 hours.

Again, Ringgold was impaired, police said. And again, the trooper arrested Ringgold.

This time Ringgold was taken to the Baltimore County Police Department’s Towson Precinct, where she went through the same routine she’d been through minutes earlier — she was processed, then handed over to a sober driver.

Ringgold was charged again with DWI and DUI, police said, and faced another charge for driving a car within 12 hours of a DUI arrest. Police said her first court date hasn’t been scheduled.