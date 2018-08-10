Mom poured alcohol on toddler she threatened to kill on Facebook Live, Iowa cops say

Police in eastern Iowa arrested a 29-year-old mother at her home when they received reports of her pouring alcohol on her 2-year-old and threatening to kill the child, KWQC reported.
The woman reportedly filmed the incident on Facebook Live, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by the Quad-City Times.
Police identified her as Darshanda T. McNeal, of Davenport. McNeal was arrested Thursday and charged with one count of child endangerment, according to online jail records.
Davenport officers received reports of the Facebook Live video and went to her home. In the video, McNeal allegedly said she wanted to kill her child and poured rubbing alcohol on the child, WQAD reported.
Citing police reports, the Quad-City Times said McNeal was live-streaming the incident on Facebook with her cellphone.
Her child was taken to a hospital, but no injuries were reported, KWQC reported.
In an interview with police, she initially said “she didn’t know why she did it,” WQAD reported. But later on, she told police it happened “for fun,” multiple media reports said.
She was booked into the Scott County jail and her bond was set at $2,000. Online jail records said she remained in custody.
McNeal’s profile and the Facebook Live video did not come up in a search on Friday.
