Speeding mom was drunk with her two kids on the ATV, cops say. Then she hit a ditch

A New York mother and her two children flew off of an ATV after police say she drunkenly drove the vehicle into a ditch on Wednesday.
Police told the Democrat & Chronicle that 51-year-old Sheryl Palermo was driving at “high speeds” when she approached a T-shaped intersection in Groveland, and that she ended up driving her all-terrain vehicle into a nearby ditch.
The crash threw Palermo and her two children off of the ATV, police say. Her children are 8 and 10 years old, according to WROC-TV.
Police say a Breathalyzer test showed that Palermo — who had a revoked license from a previous DWI conviction — was drunk, according to WHEC. She and her children escaped unharmed from the jarring crash, according to a police report.
The 51-year-old is charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, felony aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, felony DWI and felony aggravated DWI with a passenger younger than 16 years old, among other charges, per WHEC.
As of Friday morning, she was in jail with a $1,500 bond or $750 cash bail, according to the Democrat & Chronicle.
Another alleged case of a parent driving under the influence in July 2016 turned much more deadly.
Police say Jenny Figaszewski, a mother of four, was driving with her children when she swerved through a median on Interstate 70 in Eagle County, Colorado, before spinning across two other lanes, barreling through a wildlife fence and flipping over twice, according to a police report obtained by the Vail Daily.
None of the children had seat belts on, police say, and Figaszewski’s 9-year-old and 14-year-old daughters were partially ejected and died during the chaotic crash in July 2016. Her two other children were “seriously” injured but survived.
Figaszewski later confessed to officers that she had swallowed “a rock of meth” while passing through Nevada as she drove from California to Colorado, according to the Colorado 5th Judicial District Attorney’s Office. Officers allegedly found 22 cellphones and 11 grams of meth in her car.
In May, a judge sentenced Figaszewski to 16 years in prison and another year in the county jail.
