Chicago cops use ‘bait trucks’ filled with shoes to entrap black youths, activists say

Community activists on Chicago’s South Side are decrying the police practice of parking “bait trucks” in predominantly black communities for sting operations aimed at thieves.
A weekend filled with 74 shootings — 12 of them fatal, according to the Chicago Tribune — in the city is part of the backdrop against which the “set-ups” are taking place.
“Why are they targeting our young African-American men in this type of trap? They’ve got unsolved shootings piling up around them,” South Side resident Martin Johnson told McClatchy. “These neighborhoods are already plagued with gun violence, prostitution and infested with drugs. Why would you bring more of that climate of crime, invite it onto us, with these bait trucks?”
Police aren’t shying away from the practice. In videos shot by residents and community activists, police can be heard defending the use of “bait trucks” on heavily trafficked blocks on the South Side.
“Hey man, if no one touches it, no one’s getting locked up,” one Chicago police officer can be heard saying to the activist confronting him to move the truck out of the Engelwood neighborhood in a live video Johnson posted to Facebook on Friday. The video contains graphic language.
The operation is a partnership between the Chicago Police Department and the Norfolk Southern Railroad Police Department, designed to thwart trailer burglaries at or near the city’s rail yards, according to a separate report from the Tribune.
They call it “Operation Trailer Trap,” and the stings have resulted in three arrests, according to the newspaper.
But members of the communities where the trucks have reportedly been parked say the practice is entrapment.
“Only in the black community. This is how they do us,” residents can be heard saying in a video posted to Facebook last week by activist Charles McKenzie. Residents in that video say the trucks are filled with Nike shoes and parked outside basketball courts to entrap young people into breaking into them. The video contains graphic language.
“It’s just like putting a money truck in the hood and leaving it open and expecting people who are hard up for cash to leave it alone,” McKenzie told McClatchy.
He said the trucks he’s seen have been left unlocked. Police say the three they have arrested have broken open locked trailers to get inside before police arrive in unmarked SUVs to make the arrests.
“Contrary to media reports, youth were not targeted — those arrested ranged in age from 21 to 59 — and the unmarked truck, which was locked and unopened with no indication of its contents, was forcibly entered,” Norfolk Southern said in a statement to WMAQ.
City Alderman Roderick Sawyer called the practice “an unacceptable and inappropriate use of police resources” in a statement he posted on Twitter.
“In a moment where police capacity is clearly under extreme strain, these sort of tactics are the last thing we should be spending manpower and energy on,” Sawyer wrote.
It’s a sentiment echoed in the streets of the South Side.
“Police in Chicago must focus on building trust and better relationships within the communities they serve, not engage in stunts like bait trucks,” Karen Sheley, director of the ACLU of Illinois’ police practices project, said in a statement. “The Chicago Police Department admits that it can’t solve murders and violent crimes because communities of color don’t trust the Chicago police. These stunts won’t help.”
