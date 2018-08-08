They boarded up four kids in small, dark rooms with no water, Missouri sheriff says

When investigators entered a home after they received a child abuse hotline tip, they found a woman removing the screws off of a “plywood covering,” according to a Missouri sheriff’s news release obtained by The Associated Press.

The plywood covering was the top of four “specially constructed” rooms that were “smaller than a jail cell,” the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. The rooms were windowless, unlighted and provided no access to water or a toilet, according to the report.

And as the woman removed the covering, children came out “from behind the plywood,” the AP reported.

“I’ve seen some pretty nasty things, but nothing this deplorable,” St. Francois Sheriff Daniel Bullock told KMOV. “This is the kind of thing that happens somewhere else, not here.”

In the release, the sheriff said they went to the home after someone called the hotline and said they saw four children behind the plywood rooms, according to the Post-Dispatch.

That person was right.

But when investigators went to the home, a 38-year-old man wouldn’t let them in, KMOV reported. Still, they gained entry.

That’s when they saw the 38-year-old woman removing the screws and the kids climbing out.

Three girls and one boy, all between ages 5 and 12, were kept in the small rooms, according to the AP. They were boarded up by the man and woman, now identified as Daryl Justen Head and Laura Elizabeth Cheatham, the sheriff alleged.

They are being held in the St. Francois County Jail, according to booking reports.

Both Head and Cheatham were charged with five counts of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child and three counts of second-degree kidnapping, WPSD reported. They are each being held on a $500,000 bond.

Investigators told KMOV they think the kids had been at the house for a couple of weeks and are in “relatively good health.” The kids were adopted by Cheatham and her estranged husband, according to the station.

