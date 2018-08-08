Debra Ann Jones was indicted on Monday after police say she embezzled $225,000 from a business in Stafford, Virginia — and later admitted to doing it to help pay off the $162,000 she embezzled from another company.
She embezzled $225,000 — to pay back the other company she stole from, police say

After embezzling $162,000 from a landscaping company, a Virginia woman got arrested again for how she tried to pay it off, police say.

That’s because the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office says that 58-year-old Debra Jones embezzled about $225,000 from a company named Art and Sign FX — and admitted that she stole from that business to help pay off her debts to the first one, WRIC reported.

The arrests happened back in October, and Jones was just indicted Monday with one count of identity theft and nine counts of both embezzlement and forgery, according to Patch.com.

As reported by NBC12, she pleaded guilty to four counts of forgery and embezzlement in May for the $162,000 she stole from a company in Prince William.

She was arrested for that first crime on Oct. 4, 2017, police say, and was arrested six days later after the owner of Art and Sign FX called authorities and accused Jones of stealing $225,768. Police told The Free Lance Star that Jones wrote fraudulent checks to herself from the company.

Police say she also sent canceled checks with “large amounts” of money to the landscaping company, according to Patch.com.

