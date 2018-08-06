A boy jumped 30 feet off an overpass bridge. This police officer jumped after him

When Jessie Ferreira Cavallo saw a boy jump off an overpass bridge and onto the concrete below on Friday, the police officer says she knew she had to act.
“I was shocked,” she told News12. “That’s why I knew I had to stop and do something.”
The boy, who plunged off the 30-foot bridge in Yonkers, New York, was laying unresponsive on the ground after his fall, police told The Westchester Journal News. Cavallo said she saw the boy climb a guardrail and jump down, so she got out of her car, grabbed a medical kit and jumped after him .
Along with the help of another passerby , the officer placed a neck brace on the “unresponsive” boy and gave him medical attention until an ambulance could take him to a nearby hospital, according to News12. The boy, said to be 12 or 13, is expected to survive after suffering broken bones.
The following day, Cavallo said she fully realized what she did to make sure the boy was okay.
“That’s when it hit me. I didn’t realize how high it was. It seemed doable,” she told The Westchester Journal News. “It didn’t seem that high. I thought I jumped over a brick wall, or a cement barrier. It was so fast. It was more like tunnel vision.
“I saw the boy and I needed to get to him. I didn’t see anything else.”
In April, law enforcement and truckers in Michigan teamed up to save the life of a man who was ready to jump off a highway bridge.
With the direction of authorities, 13 different trucks parked under an overpass that goes over a Detroit freeway to shorten the fall if the suicidal man there decided to jump, police say.
The man decided to willingly leave the bridge and police took him to a nearby hospital for evaluation, authorities say. Someone posted an image of the “trucker wall” to the Twisted Truckers Facebook page.
