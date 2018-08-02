Man with pounds of pot didn’t use turn signal, police say. It was a $282,000 mistake

Possession of marijuana is illegal in the state of Nebraska — and so is forgetting to use your turn signal when moving right or left on a Nebraska roadway, according to the state’s legislature.

In this case, a driver did both things wrong, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.

About 9 p.m. Tuesday, a trooper with the state department pulled over a 2018 Ford F150 after the driver failed to use his blinker while driving westbound on I-80, according to a news release from the department.

During the traffic stop, a police dog “detected the odor of a controlled substance coming from inside the vehicle,” the release states.

The pickup truck was then searched, and the trooper found 94 pounds of marijuana. That has an estimated street value of $282,000, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.

The driver, Michael Hedges, 26, and passenger, Brandon Cannon, 25, both from Oregon, were arrested and taken into custody. The men were arrested on suspicion of possession more than one pound of marijuana and possession with intent to deliver. The men had no drug tax stamp, the report states.