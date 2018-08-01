She stole 5 cars, took a dog and broke into a home, police say. It was all in 24 hours

That’s one way to spend a day.
Kaylee Berry stole five cars, her friend’s pit bull and broke into a house all within the span of 24 hours, Montana police told KTVH.
Police say it all started Saturday around midnight, when Berry stole a truck on a street in Butte before driving ten minutes to her friend’s house, according to The Montana Standard. She spent the night with her friend, who said he woke up Sunday morning to find his truck and pit bull missing.
He waited until the afternoon to call authorities, police say, because he assumed Berry would return with his vehicle. According to KULR8, law enforcement said they arrived at the friend’s house and discovered the suspect’s first stolen car, which she abandoned.
Authorities say they found the man’s truck and his dog about seven minutes from his house, The Montana Standard reported. A 2005 Toyota Sequoia, which had been reported stolen that same day, was also in an empty parking lot just a block away.
Butte Undersheriff George Skuletich told KULR8 that Berry “knew somebody in the residence of that area too, but the (third) vehicle she took was from a neighbor.”
Still, police say Berry wasn’t done just yet. She’s accused of breaking into a person’s house to steal a set of keys for her fourth stolen car of the day, KULR8 reported. That was a 2000 Pontiac Grand Am, which Berry took on a nearly 30-minute drive, police say.
Finally, Butte left behind the Grand Am, which had other stolen items from the house she broke into, and then stole a 1997 Dodge Ram that she took on another 10-minute cruise, police told The Montana Standard.
At 10 p.m., she was found at a campground about 25 minutes from the site of that last stolen car, KTVH reported from police. She was arrested and is currently in jail. The 22-year-old from Butte is now charged with five counts of theft and one count of burglary — all felonies — for her alleged crime spree.
Police don’t suspect that Berry was under the influence of any substances, according to KULR8. Authorities reunited the owners of the cars with their stolen vehicles.
Comments