He saved her from a violent ex — but couldn’t stop ex’s 8-floor jump, Wisc. cops say

First, he stopped his companion’s ex-boyfriend from attacking her, police said.

Then he stopped the ex-boyfriend from jumping out a sixth-floor window.

But he couldn’t stop the ex-boyfriend from trying the eighth-floor, according to police.

Officers were called to a multi-story building in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, on Tuesday around 8 a.m. on reports of a fight — and when responders got to the scene, they learned that a 50-year-old man had jumped from one of the building’s eighth-floor windows, police said.

Moments before he jumped, the man had tried to strangle and batter his ex-girlfriend in the building’s sixth-floor lobby, but the woman’s new companion had stepped in and stopped the man, police said. Eventually, the two men began fighting in the lobby themselves.

That’s when the ex-boyfriend went to the elevator lobby window on the floor and tried to jump out, police said. But the new companion was able to stop the ex-boyfriend again — dragging the man away from the window ledge before he could clamber out, according to authorities.

The ex-boyfriend wasn’t giving up, though: He disappeared down a hall, climbed two stories in a stairwell, and arrived at the building’s eighth floor. There, he took the screen off a window and jumped out, according to police.

Police said they believe the man was using drugs or alcohol at the time of the jump.

The man hit a large tree on his way down, and then tumbled down to a patch of grass, police said. He’s seriously injured, but is in stable condition. He was flown to a trauma center for treatment.

The building was an eight-story apartment complex, WHBL reports.

Authorities said the ex-boyfriend faces numerous charges, from felony strangulation and battery to property damage and disorderly conduct. The name of the suspect has not been released by police.

The man also faces traffic-related charges, police said. That’s because, before he showed up at the building Tuesday morning, he got into two hit-and-runs and then escaped on foot, according to police.

There weren’t injuries in either collision, police said.