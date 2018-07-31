Teen ripped out 74-year-old’s eyeballs, MN police say. They are nowhere to be found

An 18-year-old ripped out both of his relatives eyes and knocked out the majority of his teeth, police say, and it’s believed that he didn’t use any weapons in the attack.
Rochester Police accused Mahad Aziz of attacking the 74-year-old family member on Friday afternoon, according to The Post Bulletin.
Authorities told KTTC that responding officers found Aziz straddling his relative, who was lying in a pool of blood, while they checked the apartment because of a noise complaint. They allegedly found the man missing both of his eyeballs and most of his teeth.
Police say Aziz, who didn’t use any weapons, gouged out both of the relative’s eyes and knocked out his teeth.
Officers weren’t able to find either of the man’s eyeballs, according to The Post Bulletin.
Police Capt. John Sherwin told KROCAM that since joining the police department, it’s the first time he’s witnessed an attack where someone removed another person’s eyes. He suggested that Aziz may have a mental health condition that led to the attack.
Aziz refused to talk to officers after he was arrested at the scene, police told KTTC, and was examined at the Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus, before he was sent to the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center.
There is still no known motive, police told KROCAM.
The victim was rushed to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to The Post Bulletin. Aziz faces a charge of first-degree assault.
Sherwin said Aziz was given that charge because of the nature of his alleged attack.
“It’s a permanent injury that’s disabling,” he told KTTC. “A permanent loss of a bodily function. And obviously that applies in this case.”
Comments