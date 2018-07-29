He wouldn’t quit ordering porn, so his 69-year-old wife shot him in the head, Arkansas police say

A 69-year-old Arkansas woman is accused of fatally shooting her husband Saturday after he refused to stop purchasing video pornography, a deputy said.

The two had never had any physical altercations before Saturday.

Patricia Hill was found standing in the couple’s front yard in Jefferson County, Arkansas when deputies arrived shortly before 3 p.m. Saturday, and she was arrested.

“A dispatcher from Jefferson County’s Metropolitan Emergency Communications Association received a 911 call from Patricia Hill, who stated that she had shot her husband,” said Major Lafayette Woods, Jr. with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office in a news release.

The body of Frank Hill, 65, was found on the floor inside of a utility shed on the couple’s property. He died a short time later after suffering gunshot wounds to the leg and head.

Patricia Hill was taken to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office where she was interviewed by investigators.

At that time, the 69-year-old Arkansas woman told investigators she had arrived home, walked to the shed and confronted her husband about her husband’s purchase of video porn via the television guide, Woods said. She had canceled the order, but her husband managed to place a subsequent order.

Patricia Hill asked her husband to leave the shed, but he refused.

She left, walked back to the house, grabbed a .22-caliber handgun and returned to the shed.

At that point, she entered the shed and shot her husband twice, according to investigators.

Patricia Hill walked back to the house, returned the weapon and called 911.

She remained Sunday in the W.C. “Dub” Brassell Adult Detention Center in Pine Bluff, Ark. without bond.

The 69-year-old Arkansas woman faces a charge of capital murder.