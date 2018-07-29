Instead of asking for money, homeless man gave out resumes. He’s swamped with offers

David Casarez arrived in Silicon Valley in September with high hopes for launching a tech startup.

But the 26-year-old web developer says he underestimated the cost of living and challenges of finding a job, reported KNTV. He ended up living in his van until it was repossessed in June and now sleeps on a park bench in Mountain View, California.

“This is my make it or break it moment,” Casarez told the station. “I have to do something crazy.”

On Friday, Casarez dressed in a suit and stood on a highway median holding a sign that read “Homeless. Hungry 4 success. Take a resume.” Instead of asking for handouts, he passed out copies of his resume.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

“I was thinking you know, like this was like my last stop,” Casarez, originally from Texas, told The New York Post. “If this didn’t work, I’d go back home and give up on my dream.”

Passerby Jasmine Scofield stopped to ask his permission to snap a photo, reported KRON.

“He came to Silicon Valley with a dream to be successful in tech and has a lot to offer the community,” Scofield told the station. “He’s sleeping in parks and still trying to get freelance work, interviews, and applications in.”

She later posted his photo to Twitter, captioned, “Today I saw this young homeless man asking for people to take a resume rather than asking for money. If anyone in the Silicon Valley could help him out, that would be amazing. Please RT so we can help David out!”

Today I saw this young homeless man asking for people to take a resume rather than asking for money. If anyone in the Silicon Valley could help him out, that would be amazing. Please RT so we can help David out! pic.twitter.com/ewoE3PKFx7 — FullMakeup Alchemist (@jaysc0) July 27, 2018

By Sunday morning, her post had been retweeted more than 105,000 times.

Casarez told the Post on Saturday afternoon that he’d already received 200 job offers. “Google reached out to me,” he told the publication. “So many other companies. Pandora. A bunch of startups. A product manager from Bitcoin.com was wondering if I could work remotely of if I want to relocate to Tokyo.”

Casarez graduated from Texas A&M and has three years of software development experience, according to his resume, reported KRON.