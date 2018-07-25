Woman in yellow sports car ticketed for speeding. Then she sped away at 142 mph, cops say

It was only moments after Chaunt’l Wilson was pulled over and ticketed for speeding that she tested her luck again, according to police.

She shouldn’t have: The second time she was caught speeding, she didn’t just get a ticket — she was also arrested, police say.

Wilson, 31, was first pulled over by a Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office deputy in Nebraska after deputies spotted a yellow sports car moving at a “high rate of speed” about 1 a.m. Saturday, the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook. The Associated Press reported that the Council Bluffs, Iowa, woman was driving 92 mph in a 75-mph zone while in a 2018 Ford Mustang.

She was cited for speeding and then allowed to leave, the sheriff’s office said.

But she didn’t leave in a legal fashion, police report.

“As Ms. Wilson pulled away she accelerated very rapidly,” the sheriff’s office posted. “Deputies noticed she again was going over the posted speed limit and checked her speed with radar.”

Police report that she was driving much faster than the speed limit.

The radar showed Wilson driving 142 mph on I-80, the post said. Deputies then tried to pull her over again, but “she refused to pull over.” The deputies then began chasing her, until she pulled over about 15 miles later.

Once they pulled her over, the sheriff’s office said deputies found “user amounts of suspected marijuana” in the sports car.

Wilson was arrested on suspicion of willful reckless driving and booked into the Lincoln County Detention center. More charges may come, the sheriff’s office said.