Kidnappers blocked the door while boy tried to escape being drugged and raped, Texas cops say

Police in San Antonio arrested two more people Monday in connection with the abduction, drugging and rape of an 11-year-old boy.
The boy, who has not been identified because he is a minor and is the victim of a crime, told police that he and a friend were playing at a park on the West Side of town when a man and a woman posing as his parents abducted him and took him to a nearby apartment, according to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by the San Antonio Express-News.
Laura Garcia, 35, was arrested Thursday in connection with the abduction, which occurred on Feb. 22, and charged with kidnapping, according to jail records. State troopers arrested 38-year-old Larry Gallegos and 33-year-old Frances Gallegos on Monday.
Larry Gallegos was charged with aggravated kidnapping, and Frances Gallegos was charged with kidnapping, according to jail records.
The boy told investigators that Garcia and Larry Gallegos approached him at the park and told him it was time to go home. When the boy refused to go with them, they grabbed him and took him to an apartment where the boy saw “a lot of drugs and needles around,” according to KSAT.
The other boy did not report the abduction because he assumed the victim was just protesting his parents’ directions, KENS reported.
Inside the apartment, Garcia and Frances Gallegos blocked the door while Larry Gallegos raped the boy on a bed as he screamed for help, according to KABB. The child told police that Larry Gallegos threatened him with a knife before fondling him, then told him he was “almost there,” after injecting him with drugs, according to the police affidavit.
The 11-year-old said he knew the drugs put him to sleep for at least a few hours because the sun was out when when was abducted, but it was dark outside when he woke up in the empty apartment, according to KENS.
Before he fell asleep, the boy remembered seeing multiple adults in the room while Larry Gallegos allegedly assaulted him, holding smartphones in the air, according to the affidavit.
He said he also overheard a conversation about selling him to a drug dealer in exchange for drugs, according to KSAT.
