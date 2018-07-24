Bowling alley worker asked a large group to calm down. They mobbed him, video shows

Inside a bowling alley in northwest Illinois, police say, an employee approached a rowdy group last Thursday night and asked them to calm down, according to the Quad-City Times.
But it appears they didn’t take kindly to that request.
Police in Moline, Illinois, released surveillance video Monday that shows someone grabbing the employee and lifting him up inside QC Family Entertainment.
The employee tries to avoid blows to the head, throws his arms up in front of his face, backs away and runs out of the frame.
Several people in the group appear to chase after him.
Days after the brawl, police are still trying to identify the subjects in the video.
Police told WHBF at least four people were injured in the attack, including the employee, who had serious facial injuries.
It might have gotten worse if it hadn’t been for patrons who stepped in to stop the fighting, police told WQAD.
About 15 people were in the group allegedly involved in the brawl, the Quad-City Times reported.
Since the surveillance video was posted to the police department’s Facebook, it’s gotten more than 49,000 views. No arrests had been reported as of Monday night.
In an effort to identify people in the bowling alley at the time of the incident, police also posted an image of two people allegedly involved in the fight.
Authorities have asked anyone with information to contact the Moline Police Department at 309-524-2140 or Crime Stoppers of Quad Cities at 309-762-9500.
