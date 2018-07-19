Grandma didn’t let him see his son. He stabbed her and cut off a piece of ear, Texas cops say

Her dogs started barking at 2 a.m. Wednesday.

When the woman got up to investigate, she quickly learned why they were raising the alarm: A man was breaking into her home in La Porte, Texas, according to police. The man began attacking the woman, authorities said.

The man stabbed his victim a total of 14 times with a sharp object and cut off a piece of her ear, according to an affidavit obtained by KTRK. Then he fled.

But after the woman called police, it didn’t take long for investigators to find a suspect.

On Wednesday, La Porte police arrested 21-year-old Cassius Collins in connection with the early-morning attack. Authorities said at the time of the arrest that Collins and his victim had “family ties.”

It turns out Collins was angry at the woman — who is his son’s grandmother — because she was preventing Collins from visiting his son, according to the affidavit obtained by KTRK. He allegedly had knife injuries on his arms and hands when authorities took him into custody.

“This was not a random act of violence,” La Porte police wrote on Facebook.

Collins faces felony charges, including burglary and aggravated assault, according to Harris County court records.

Collins was being held by La Porte police on Wednesday before he could be taken to the Harris County Jail, police said.

Collins’ bond has been set at $75,000, according to Harris County court records.

The woman’s injuries were serious and sent her to the hospital, but police said they expect her to live. The woman’s severed ear was found in a bedroom at her home, KTRK reports.