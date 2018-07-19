They only knew his name: Khalil. Diners left $0 tip, a note calling him a ‘terrorist’

The customers circled their waiter’s name on their receipt — using “Khalil” as their only justification for the other insult, which was just a little further down on the bill.
They put a “0” with a scratch through it on the tip line of the $108 check.
“We don’t tip terrorist,” they wrote at the top of of the receipt, with an line pointing to Khalil’s circled name.
Khalil Cavil, 20, posted a photo of the receipt to his Facebook profile the Sunday, and it’s gone all the way viral. As of Thursday morning the post had gotten more than 25,000 reactions and more than 7,000 comments.
It had been shared more than 18,000 times as well, but many Facebook users took it a step further than just clicking their frown-face icons. He began to receive random anonymous tips via a payment app from people who saw his post, according to KMID.
“But to all of the people who have sent me money I want to thank you as well,” Cavil wrote in a separate post. “I want to make it very clear that this was never about the tip nor the money. It was about shedding a light on racism.”
He did not specify how much in make-up tips he had received.
Cavil, who is black, told the Odessa American that he wasn’t sure he would have gotten the same amount of support as he’s received if he actually were of Middle Eastern descent, like the couple incorrectly assumed.
“People may overlook that, but I definitely hope this encourages other people — no matter what race, no matter what religion — to voice out that this kind of racism and this kind of hatred is not OK,” Cavil told the newspaper.
In a previous Facebook post, he celebrated getting accepted into Dallas Baptist University, where he said he plans to study “the Bible and theology.”
As for the customers, they have been banned from all Saltgrass locations, according to a statement released from the restaurant’s Chief Operating Officer Terry Turley.
It reads, “We stand by and support our employee. Racism of any form is unacceptable and we have banned this customer from returning to our establishment.”
