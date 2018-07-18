Driver hit a pregnant mother of 8, then kept going until her car caught fire, police say

A 39-year-old pregnant mother of eight was just feet from the curb after crossing a street in San Bernardino, California, when a black Dodge Charger ran a red light and slammed into her, police told KTLA.

The impact flung Maribel Gonzalez, who had been crossing with the light in a marked crosswalk, 150 feet down the street, killing her and her unborn child, San Bernardino police told the station.

The driver in the hit-and-run at 11:35 p.m. July 11 kept going until she crashed into a fence and her Dodge Charger caught fire down the street, police told KNBC. She bailed out and caught a ride with someone who came to pick her up, police said.

On Monday, investigators arrested Mercedes Vanesa Guevara, 31, in Corona, California, on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, reported the Los Angeles Times. She’s being held in lieu of $200,000 bail, according to the publication.

Guevara had been on the run since the fatal crash as investigators conducted an “extensive” search for her, police told KTLA.

“Our traffic officers and the other people assigned to this case, including the apprehension team, worked almost around the clock since this collision occurred six days ago,” Lt. Mike Madden of the San Bernardino Police Department told KABC.

The mother of the woman killed in the crash told KTLA her daughter was due to give birth later in July. Maria Silva said her daughter, who was living nearby with her boyfriend, may have been crossing the street to buy something at a convenience store.

“I don’t believe this. It’s not me, it’s not my daughter,” Silva told the station after the crash. “It’s somebody else, not me.”

On Tuesday, Silva told KABC that she felt sorry for Guevara’s family.

“It’s like the pain I have of losing my daughter,” she said.

Police are still looking for whoever picked up Guevara after the crash, reported The San Bernardino Sun.