Cops got veteran’s stolen car back. His service dog is still missing, Indiana police say

Wrigley, a 2-year-old Rhodesian Ridgeback mix, isn’t an average dog.

That’s because Wrigley is a service dog that belongs to a U.S. Marine Corps veteran. When that veteran’s car was recently stolen in south Indianapolis, Wrigley was inside the vehicle — and taken as well, police said.

Authorities recovered the veteran’s car in the east part of the city, but by that point Wrigley was no longer inside, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

“Please help locate!” the police department wrote on Twitter Tuesday afternoon, asking for help finding the dog that authorities described as “family” to the veteran. Police did not release the identity of the veteran.

Police said that Wrigley is microchipped, so he can be identified as the right dog when scanned.

The police department’s Facebook post pleading for help finding Wrigley had been shared more than 1,000 times within hours of it being posted.