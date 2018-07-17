Married couple argued in the street. Wife ended it with gun from neighbor’s car, Ala. cops say

He was dead in the street — lying at the end of the road — when deputies arrived at the crime scene.

Keith Franklin Hilyer, 41, had been shot multiple times Saturday night near his home in Sylvan Springs, Alabama, where he lived with his wife, Amanda Leigh Hilyer, 33.

The couple had been married more than ten years, the Birmingham News reports. But his wife is the one who killed him, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Keith and Amanda Hilyer had been arguing in the street outside their home that night, detectives learned. But eventually Amanda Hilyer broke into a neighbor’s car and grabbed a handgun — and then trained the weapon on her husband, shooting him to death, according to the sheriff’s office.

Neighbors heard about five shots that night, they told WVTM.

“Very sweet, very honest people — and I know that they loved each other very much,” Brandi Tucker, who lives nearby in the usually quiet neighborhood, told the TV station. “Just very, very sad. It’s unbelievable.”

Amanda Hilyer stayed at the scene following her husband’s death around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, and detectives began to question her after taking her into custody, according to the sheriff’s office. Authorities had been called to the scene on reports of a shooting.

Just hours later, around 1 a.m. Sunday, Hilyer was booked at the Jefferson County Jail, the Birmingham News reports.

Deputies seized the stolen murder weapon at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

On Monday, detectives got formal arrest warrants for Hilyer, charging her with murder, second-degree property theft and unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

Hilyer is still being held at the jail on $100,000 bond, according to the sheriff’s office.

“It is very sad and tragic when emotions escalate to the level of taking a life,” Chief Deputy Randy Christian told the Birmingham News. “It’s also perplexing that people can’t just walk away before destroying families.”