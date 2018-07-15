Kansas City police shoot, kill man accused of shooting three police officers

Kansas City police have shot and killed a man they say shot three police officers and was a person of interest in the shooting death of a UMKC student.
A suspect in the shooting of two undercover police officers had barricaded himself in a home in the 3000 block of Topping Avenue. At the home, the suspect and police exchanged gunfire and the third officer was hit in the arm. The suspect later came out of the home, there was more shooting, and the suspect was killed.
All three officers were expected to live.
The suspect was under surveillance as a person of interest in the shooting death of a UMKC student. Sharath Koppu was fatally shot during a robbery earlier this month in the 5400 block of Prospect.
Police were watching multiple locations for the homicide suspect and he “popped up” at Sky-Vu Motel, 8300 E. U.S. 40, Chief Police Rick Smith said.
They were shot about 12:15 p.m., police spokesman Sgt. Jacob Becchina said. Both were rushed to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
Suspect fled with another person, and police called in backup. A short time later, that vehicle was found and an accomplice was arrested.
The gunman remained at large until just before 1 p.m. when police focused their efforts on the area of 30th and Topping Avenue.
Officers again took gunfire. A barrage of gunshots, as many as 50, could be heard. A third officer was shot in the arm and taken to a hospital. The officer was expected to live.
Additional shots were fired and police told residents to remain in their homes.
“We want to protect as many people as we can from the gunfire,” Becchina said.
The same suspect fired in both incidents.
In searching for the suspect, police blocked off traffic around 5618 East 28th St. Officers with long automatic assault rifles were positioned at each street corner.
At 12:56 p.m. a barrage of gunshots — at least 50 — could be heard there and then a stream of emergency vehicles flew east on 30th Street from Van Brunt. About a dozen police cars with sirens on sped out of the East Patrol station.
Police alerted worshipers at United Believers Community Church to leave the premises as quickly as possible.
After the initial shooting, police blocked off the entrance of eastbound Interstate 70 from Van Brunt Boulevard. The highway was reopened before 2 p.m.
Kansas City ATF agents responded to the scene. The Missouri Highway Patrol and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office were helping, too.
