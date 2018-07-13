Zits a hit? Pimple Pete game blasts players who don’t pop pimples properly

Dermatologist Sandra Lee has turned pimple-popping into a spectator sport.
The nearly 4 million subscribers on her YouTube channel spend hours watching her extract blackheads and other icky nastiness from patients’ bodies.
That’s why she’s known as “Dr. Pimple Popper.”
She turned her prowess with pus into a new Wednesday night series on TLC that debuted this week.
And apparently, the Princess of Pimples is determined to get the entire family zapping zits.
Lee has teamed up with children’s entertainment company Spin Master to create a game called Pimple Pete.
It goes like this.
Pete, who exists in head only, is a pimple-faced adolescent with a face covered by knobby whiteheads.
Players tug on the zits to carefully pull them off his face.
When they come out, the pimples are long and kinda gooey, like taffy, and they don’t let loose of Pete’s face easily. Kinda like the real thing.
Here’s the drama: If you pull them the wrong way, the big ol’ “mega zit” on Pete’s nose blasts you with water.
One writer at Allure magazine, clearly horrified, waxed on about the game this week under this headline: “Dr. Pimple Popper launched a pus-shooting board game and dear God, I’m not OK.”
Toy Buzz took it for a spin earlier this year.
“Pimple Popping videos have become super popular online so Spin Master has decided to create a pimple popping board game around this new trend.,” Toy Buzz wrote on a YouTube video demonstrating the game at a toy fair earlier this year.
Business Insider likens the game to Operation, where players use tweezers to gingerly extract troublesome organs and other parts from the body of Cavity Sam.
“As if the original Cavity Sam wasn’t traumatic enough back in the day, now parents have a whole new way to entice their offspring to join the lucrative medical field. Only this time, it’s a crash course in dermatology,” writes Business Insider.
Like Allure, Cosmopolitan is kinda grossed out.
“It’s basically ‘Operation’ for pimple-popping lovers, and if you’re thinking about really shaking up game night/traumatizing your fam, it might be just the thing for you,” Cosmo writes.
According to Cosmo, the game will be available August 1 on Amazon, and will hit Walmart on August 15 and Target on October 1. It will cost $19.99.
