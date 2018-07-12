Man ‘running naked’ broke into a home, Missouri cops say, and then he tried again

Police in central Missouri say they’ve arrested a naked man who was trying to break into homes early Thursday.
The Fulton Police Department said it “received a call about a man running naked” in a residential area, according to a news release posted on its Facebook page. Police got the call after midnight, according to KRCG.
Officers were also told the man broke into a home, but he left after he was “confronted by the homeowner,” police said.
Police said the man allegedly tried to go into another home but was unable to get inside.
Officers found the man, and he led them on a short foot chase before he was arrested on suspicion of first-degree burglary, sexual misconduct, peace disturbance and resisting arrest by fleeing, police said.
Police identified him as Thomas Seay, 30.
Seay was taken to the Callaway County jail, where he remained Thursday on a no-bond hold, police said.
Online court records indicate Seay was sentenced to five years in prison in 2016 after pleading guilty to charges of second-degree burglary, second-degree domestic assault, tampering with a motor vehicle and resisting arrest. He was released and assigned to a probation and parole office in Fulton, according to the Missouri Department of Corrections.
