Trump is as popular as Obama was in the middle of his first presidential term, survey says

A new poll found that a plurality of Americans say President Barack Obama was the first or second best president of their lifetime.
Thirty-one percent of Americans lauded Obama as the best president ever, according to the Pew Research Center, while another 13 percent said he was the second-best.
Just over 2,000 people were polled for this survey and asked to choose the two presidents they think have done the best job during their lifetime. Respondents were asked to give one president first place, the survey says, and another president second place for job performance.
President Donald Trump, who got 19 percent during his second year as president in this poll, is about as popular as Obama was during the middle of his first presidential term. Twenty percent of people said Obama was either the first or second-best president during his third year.
There is also a generational divide in how much support a president receives.
No generation supports a president as strongly as millennials do Obama, according to the poll. Sixty-two percent of people in that generation — described as those aged from 22 to 37 — named our nation's first black president as one of the best they've seen.
That makes him the only president to receive a majority of votes from a generation in this new poll.
Trump, however, had just 19 percent of the youngest generation name him as the first- or second-best president. Millennials are the only generation to give President George W. Bush a higher approval rating than Trump, although Bush narrowly eked him out with 20 percent of people naming him as one of the best presidents in their lifetime.
Among those aged 38 to 53 — called Gen X — 41 percent described Obama as one of the greatest presidents of our age, while 15 percent said the same for Trump.
But President Ronald Reagan beat out Obama in that age group with 45 percent, and Clinton was a close third with 39 percent.
Thirty-two percent of Baby Boomers, or those between 54 and 72, said Obama was one of the best presidents they've lived to see. Trump received 21 percent of votes from that generation, just behind Clinton with 25 percent.
Reagan was first among Baby Boomers with 42 percent.
Obama and Trump are nearly tied when it comes to how those aged 73 to 90 view the pair of presidents. Obama, at 24 percent, narrowly edges out Trump, who got 19 percent of votes from people in the Silent Generation. Reagan again was the most popular in this generation with 38 percent of the vote.
President John F. Kennedy came in second among that oldest generation with 25 percent.
