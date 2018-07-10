This brewery is looking for college ambassadors — and they're offering FREE BEER!

Beer and college students go hand-in-hand, but Colorado-based New Belgium Brewing wants to take that relationship to the next level: by hiring college students to be brand ambassadors.

The brewery plans to hire 14 college brand ambassadors from across the country for the 2018-2019 school year, according to a news release.

The program will not only give students a foot in the door, but also a shot at full-time employment after graduation, according to the news release.

"We're looking for college students who want to do something valuable and impactful while helping to drive value for one of the best independent craft beer brands in the country," said Justin Cross, the brewery's recruiting manager, in the release.

Students who are picked for the program will receive a training session in Fort Collins, Colorado, where New Belgium is located, on craft beer sales and marketing, the release said. After the training, the ambassadors will go back to their campuses to work alongside local New Belgium salespeople.

The position is part-time, about 15 to 20 hours per week, and is paid, the company said. Bryson Ross, a spokesman for the company, said compensation varies based on experience, but all brand ambassadors will receive a free 12-pack of beer every week.

Applications will be accepted until July 20, 2018 and can be accessed at this website: www.newbelgium.com/college

In order to apply, you must attend one of the following schools:

University of Miami

University of North Carolina

Boise State University

University of Kansas

University of Colorado

Southern Methodist University

Boston University

St. Joseph's University

California State University-Long Beach

San Francisco State University

University of Michigan

DePaul University

Atlanta University Center Consortium (Morehouse College, Spelman College and Clark Atlanta University)