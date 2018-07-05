This video of a lost dog reuniting with its owner could also have you dancing in delight

An animal shelter captured the joyful moment on video when a lost dog was reunited with her owner this week.

Joyce Adams of Jackson, Mississippi, is seen dancing in delight as her dog Daisy leapt and kissed her three times. When Adams then hugged the dog, the overjoyed pooch licked and licked her face.

"Want to see our favorite kind of fireworks?" Jackson Friends of the Animal Shelter posted on Facebook on Tuesday night with the video. "They are called the 'dog missing for over two weeks reunited with owner at the City of Jackson Animal Shelter fireworks celebration.'"

The video has drawn 66,000 views on Facebook.

Adams, who teaches at Hinds Community College, told Mississippi News Now that a friend gave her Daisy when the now-7-month-old husky mix was a puppy. Daisy escaped from her yard on June 20 and got lost, Adams told the network.

Social media reacted with similar joy to the reuniting of Daisy and Adams.

"Thanks be to God!" posted Holy Family Catholic Church, which Adams attends, on its Facebook page.

"This is absolutely priceless and proof that pups are 100% family," Ginny Parks posted on Jackson Friends of the Animals.





"So happy!!" said Barbara Campbell Nobles. "Beautiful reunion, they obviously love each other! Wish we could all see each other through a dog's eyes!"

As Lydia Rogers and Virginia Helen Brady both recommended: "Watch this video — it will make your day!!!!!"



