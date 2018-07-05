Missouri hikers were on 'trip of a lifetime' in Alaska. Their lives ended there

After retiring from the Missouri Department of Conservation, Rochelle Renken and Michael Huffman of Columbia, Missouri, were on what the National Park Service described as the trip of a lifetime.

On their agenda: Six days of backpacking in June through Wrangell-St. Elias National Park & Preserve in south-central Alaska.

It is America's largest national park with 13.2 million acres — the same size as Yellowstone National Park, Yosemite National Park and Switzerland combined, boasts the park's website.

The two conservationists were experienced backpackers. Renken had visited Alaska several times and knew how to cross Alaskan rivers, parks officials said in announcing that Renken and Huffman were swept away while trying to cross the Sanford River, a "powerful, glacial river," near the top of the Sanford Glacier.

Their bodies were found Monday after five days of searching.

Margie Steigerwald, spokeswoman for the park, told the Anchorage Daily News the bodies were recovered less than two miles from where Renken and Huffman were dropped off by a bush pilot on June 22.