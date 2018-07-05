After fireworks celebration, someone starts shooting into crowd at beach, VA police say

Police are investigating a shooting that injured six people on the Virginia Beach Oceanfront as Fourth of July celebrations wound down.

The Virginia Beach Police Department tweeted that the shooting occurred at 12:30 a.m. Thursday in the 1800 block of Atlantic Avenue.

The six people who were shot were said to have non-life threatening injuries.

Four suspects were initially detained, the notice said.

7/5/18 12:30 a.m., 6 shot in the 1800 block of Atlantic Avenue, all NON-life threatening injuries. 4 suspects detained. If you have any information regarding this incident please call Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP @CityofVaBeach — Virginia Beach PD (@VBPD) July 5, 2018

Police told television station WAVY that the shooting appears to be random and not targeted.

Based on evidence collected from the scene, police determined it was a single shooter that fired into a crowd near retail store OMG Everything, according to WVEC. The four detained suspects were released by police, the report said.

The Virginian-Pilot reported the location was just blocks away from where two other people were shot on the Fourth holiday.

Arrest records show Sherwin Lee Tan, 21, was charged in connection with Wednesday’s shooting.