'Oh, my God, his finger is gone:' Mom sues after teacher slams a door on son's finger, lawsuit says

A first-grader who went to school one morning left later that day with part of his finger missing — and his mom says the teacher is to blame, according to a lawsuit against the Detroit County Public School District.
Camilla Barnes, the mother of a 7-year-old son, says that a teacher was responsible for severing part of her son's finger by slamming a door on it, the Detroit Free Press reported.
The school district told the Detroit News and the Detroit Free Press that it would not comment on pending litigation.
The lawsuit says the boy went to school at Henderson Academy on October 10, 2017. At some point during the day, his teacher "forced" the boy out of the classroom and then slammed the door on his finger "with such force that his finger was completely severed," according to the lawsuit.
Barnes told WXYZ her son was removed from the room after the teacher became frustrated when the child was not folding a paper the correct way.
"The teacher kicked Jason out of the classroom and made him sit on the floor," Barnes' lawyer Jonathan Marko told the Detroit News. "He was trying to get back into the room and she lost her temper and slammed the door and basically guillotined his finger."
"Jason's finger is permanently severed and he is now disfigured for life," Marko told the Detroit News. "The injury prevents him from living a normal life and he is limited in his ability to perform certain jobs when he grows up."
Barnes told ClickOnDetroit she received a call to come pick up her son and was told she may need to take him to the hospital. She told the station when she got to the school, her son's hand was wrapped up.
"I never knew it was amputated. No one told me. The doctors did," Barnes told WXYZ.
"It's when I get to (the hospital) when they unwrap it I see the bone sticking out," Barnes told ClickOnDetroit. "I'm like, 'Oh my God, his finger is gone.'"
The lawsuit says the child suffered physical pain, mental anguish and had to undergo two surgeries, and seeks an undetermined amount of compensation from the jury. “How much would you take to have one of your fingers severed off?” Marko told the Detroit Free Press.
"I believe she was frustrated and when she put him out, she didn't purposefully," she told WXYZ. "I believe she was neglectful when she did it."
"You shouldn't be slamming doors. If you're that frustrated, you shouldn't even be dealing with kids," Barnes told ClickOnDetroit.
