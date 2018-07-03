He got 'pranked' by his girlfriend's husband — so he stabbed him to death, Texas cops say

Police in Houston say Thomas Rolle stabbed his girlfriend's husband — but it wasn't over the woman with whom they both had relationships.
A prank involving a stolen ID card may have been the motive for the crime, KTRK reported.
Deputies found 37-year-old Jason Maas lying face down in his own blood on Sunday morning in front of a credit union in northwest Houston, according to a news release from the Harris County Sheriff's Office. He had two stab wounds to the upper torso.
Maas was living in a nearby motel, according to the release, and was getting a divorce from his wife, according to a probable cause affidavit as reported by the Houston Chronicle. Rolle, 29, made threatening phone calls and sent text messages to Maas after Maas had stolen Rolle's ID card in what witnesses described as a prank, the affidavit states.
Maas and a friend hid a car that Rolle and Maas' wife used and stole his ID card as part of the prank, according to the affidavit. After Rolle allegedly threatened Maas though phone calls and texts, Maas agreed to meet Rolle outside his motel to return the stolen ID.
Maas' roommate told police that Maas never returned to their motel room.
Police say Rolle and his girlfriend showed up at a friend's house early Sunday morning, where Rolle admitted to stabbing "a guy because the guy played a prank on him and stole his identification."
He gave that witness a bloody gun "he said he used to strike the guy he stabbed," the affidavit reads. That witness also told police that Rolle asked for bleach, which he used to clean blood from a knife and blood stains from his car.
His first court appearance was scheduled for Tuesday, according to jail records.
Rolle has previously pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and possession of drug paraphernalia, and also has a felony drug possession case pending in Harris County, according to court records.
