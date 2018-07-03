Gun 'fell' on top of woman during sex and fired, Missouri man says. He faces murder charge

A woman is dead after a man told authorities in Missouri his gun "fell out" of his holster during a sexual encounter and went off.
The man, identified in online court records as Russell S. Shuey, has since been charged in Johnson County with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, first-degree involuntary manslaughter, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of an illegal weapon.
The fatal shooting happened Sunday at a home in the 200 block of S.W. Business 13 Highway near Warrensburg, according to the Daily Star-Journal. Court records obtained by KMZU said the victim, 26-year-old Sabrina Shelton, had been shot in the chest.
In an interview with a Johnson County detective, Shuey reportedly said he had been smoking marijuana and methamphetamine with Shelton, KCTV5 reported.
The two went to have sex in a bedroom when Shuey said his pistol "fell out of the holster" and discharged, striking the woman in the chest, the Daily Star-Journal reported.
Authorities said a drug test showed Shuey was "impaired by the use of marijuana and methamphetamines," according to KCTV5.
Shuey remained in the county jail Tuesday with bail set at $100,000.
A court date has not yet been scheduled.
