'A targeted attack': 5 killed in shooting at Maryland newspaper office, officials say

A shooting at the building that houses the Capital Gazette in Anne Arundel County, a paper owned by the Baltimore Sun, left five people dead and two others injured in what authorities are calling a "targeted attack."

Anne Arundel acting police Chief William Krampf said a white man in his 30s intentionally targeted the newspaper when he entered the building with a shotgun Thursday afternoon, looking for his victims. "This person was prepared today to come in," Krampf told reporters. "This person was prepared to shoot people. His intent was to cause harm."

Krampf said threats were sent to the Capital over social media.

"We're trying to confirm what account that was and we're trying to confirm who sent them," he said. "To my knowledge those threats were as early as today."





Police Lt. Ryan Frashure told CNN they believe the suspect "had some type of conflict" with the paper. "We don't have any information at this point that he was targeting one individual reporter or anything like that," Frashure said.

County Executive Steven Schuh said the shooter is in custody and is being interrogated. Schuh said it could have been much "worse," had emergency crews not responded as quick as they did.

Police said the building has been secured. Officers recovered what they thought was an explosive device. More than 170 people were escorted out of the building safely.

The Annapolis Capital Gazette's office is located on the first floor of the 888 Bestgate Road building, which sits directly across the street from the Westfield Annapolis Mall.

The building, a short drive from historic downtown Annapolis, is host to a variety of companies. The newspaper's office is guarded only by a glass front door. The newsroom itself is mostly made up of one main room, with a few other smaller offices near the front door.

Phil Davis, a Gazette crime reporter, wrote on Twitter after the shooting that a gunman fired through the office’s glass door and hit multiple employees. He said there was one shooter, and that the gunfire left multiple dead. “There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you're under your desk and then hear the gunman reload,” Davis wrote on Twitter.

Davis later told the Baltimore Sun the office was "like a war zone." He said he and others were hiding under the desks — then the gunfire stopped, the newspaper reported.

"I don't know why. I don't know why he stopped," Davis said.

President Donald Trump said on Twitter he was briefed on the shooting. He says his "thoughts and prayers" are with the victims and their families.

Jimmy DeButts, the newspaper's Community News Editor and Metro Columnist, said on Twitter he's "devastated" and "heartbroken."

