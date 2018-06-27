Congress snubs White House, won't fund new prison for geriatric inmates at Guantánamo

In a setback to President Donald Trump's promise to make Guantánamo a permanent detention center, Congress has refused to pay for construction of a new $69 million prison for the alleged 9/11 plotters and other former CIA captives..

Commanders at the prison twice in recent weeks campaigned for the new building in sessions with visiting U.S. journalists. They argued Guantánamo's Top Secret Camp 7 prison — which reporters have never been allowed to see — is structurally sound but will become inadequate for the hospice needs of long-term war prisoners who will ultimately need geriatric care..

The White House notified the Senate this week of its displeasure that the Senate's 2019 National Defense Authorization Act omitted the funds for the new prison at Guantánamo, warning that the current facility has structural and system problems "that, if unaddressed, could in the future pose life and safety risks to our guard forces and the detainees being held there."

It added: "The President has ordered continued detention operations at Naval Station Guantánamo Bay."

The protest — illustrating an inherent conflict between the GOP president and a GOP-led Congress — was among 46 objections issued by the Office of Management and Budget on Tuesday to the massive defense policy bill adopted by the Senate. The House had already excluded a new high-value prison for Guantánamo from its version of the bill.

On Capitol Hill, two staffers contacted by McClatchy emphasized the refusal to fund the new prison does not reflect a dispute with Trump over the future of Guantánamo. The prison today has 40 inmates and Trump has ordered his administration to be prepared to receive more detainees, the first since 2008.

Rather, the staffers said, the Senate and House armed services committees independently concluded that taxpayer funds must go to restoring basic Department of Defense needs that went unfunded during years of Obama administration budget cuts.

"We've got bases across the country and across the world that have serious needs — everything from insufficient housing for troops to rehabilitation of runways to construction of hospitals to the basic infrastructure that controls storm water runoff," said a Republican aide on the House Armed Services Committee who was not authorized to discuss internal deliberations and spoke on condition of anonymity.

A detainee prays inside the Camp 6 detention facility at the U.S. Navy base at Guantánamo Bay, Cuba on June 6, 2018. RAMON ESPINOSA AP

"This is not a disagreement over detention policy," the aide added. "We agree with them that this is likely to be a mission that we're going to have to continue to address in one way or the other. We just believe at the moment that there are other priorities for spending military construction funds, higher priorities."

The White House characterization of the Camp 7 facility as failing echoed remarks made in 2014 by Marine Gen. John Kelly, now Trump's chief of staff. As head of U.S. Southern Command he had oversight of Guantánamo prison and unsuccessfully lobbied both the Obama administration and Congress to build a new facility.

But on June 5, the Army colonel in command of Guantánamo's guard force emphasized that Camp 7 was structurally sound. He described the proposal to build a new maximum-security prison for former CIA captives — called Camp 8 — as prudent planning because the prison leadership has been told to prepare for 25-35 more years of detention. "So as not to get the wrong impression, the detainees we have that are in Camp 7 are not at risk," Col. Steve Gabavics said. "Everything’s fine within there. It’s the long term, looking down the road at how long this facility is designed to last. We know that it’s going to outrun its ability to maintain detainees for an extended period of time. So we look at the building of Camp 8." Read More Blue is the new orange as Guantánamo preps for new prisoners, maybe ISIS fighters Camp 7 is a bit of a mystery. The public can’t know how much the Bush administration spent to build it, or when, and lawyers who have inspected it are only allowed to describe it superficially because the site is Top Secret. The prison commander, Rear Adm. John Ring, would only say in a June 5 interview that the military took possession of the facility in 2006. Tuesday's White House statement added that the facility holding alleged 9/11 mastermind Khalid Sheik Mohammed and other former CIA prisoners in their 40s and 50s "does not meet the requirements of the aging detainee population." Nearly all of Camp 7's prisoners were transferred to U.S. military custody in 2006 from three and four years in the spy agency's Black Sites. Six of them, including Mohammed, are facing death-penalty trials by military commission. In his most recent remarks to reporters, on June 19, Ring said the current high-value prison has "some aging issues," but emphasized the need for a new prison with wheelchair accessible cells, some wide enough to hold a hospital bed, to make the military operation more efficient.

A new prison would have "a pretty robust" medical facility on site, a space for lawyers to meet with the inmates as well as a site for the Red Cross to talk to prisoners, Ring told reporters from the Voice of America, the online Intercept publication and a Danish radio station.