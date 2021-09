Primoz Roglic wins Spanish Vuelta for 3rd straight year

Race winner Primoz Roglic celebrates with Team Jumbo-Visma riders at the end of a time trial on the 21st and last stage of the Vuelta Cycling race in Santiago, Spain, Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Luis Vieira) AP

Primoz Roglic sealed his third straight Spanish Vuelta title after adding to his already comfortable lead by winning the final stage’s time trial on Sunday.

Roglic increased his advantage over runner-up Enric Mas during the 34 kilometers (21 miles) from Padrón to Santiago de Compostela to 4 minutes, 42 seconds.

It was the fourth stage win for the Jumbo-Visma leader at this edition of the Vuelta, including the first time trial on the opening stage. He took over the red jersey for good with a stellar performance in the high mountains over the final week.

Roglic added to his Vuelta titles in 2019 and 2020 less than six weeks after claiming gold for Slovenia in the time trial at the Tokyo Olympics.

Roglic capped his victory in the final meters by catching and overtaking Mas, who had started two minutes before him on their solo runs.

Magnus Cort Nielsen was chasing his own fourth stage win at the race when he set the time to beat over the decisive time trial. But Roglic, despite almost going off course at one point, finished the stage in 44:02, some 14 seconds ahead of the Dane.

Jack Haig completed the podium in the general classification, at 7:40 back.

Roglic became just the fourth rider to win the Vuelta more than twice. Alberto Contador (2008, 2012, 2014) and Tony Rominger (1992-1994) also won it three times. Roberto Heras won it a record four times (2000, 2003-2005).