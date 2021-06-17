Carlisle steps down as Mavs’ coach, one day after GM departs

Rick Carlisle stepped down as coach of the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday, the second major departure for that franchise in as many days.

Carlisle spent 13 seasons in Dallas, leading the Mavericks to the 2011 NBA title. His decision was announced one day after general manager Donnie Nelson and the team agreed to part ways, ending a 24-year run for Nelson as part of the organization.

“This was solely my decision,” Carlisle said in a statement released to ESPN shortly before the team announced that he was leaving.

Dallas becomes the seventh team with an coaching vacancy, joining New Orleans, Washington, Orlando, Indiana, Portland -- and Boston, where Carlisle played for the team that won the 1986 NBA title.