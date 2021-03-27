Nation & World

Match Play Results

The Associated Press

Tommy Fleetwood (21), England, def. Dylan Frittelli (64), South Africa, 4 and 3.

Billy Horschel (32), United States, def. Kevin Streelman (53), United States, 3 and 1.

Sergio Garcia (39), Spain, def. Mackenzie Hughes (48), Canada, 2 and 1.

Victor Perez (31), France, def. Robert MacIntyre (41), Scotland, 5 and 4.

Scottie Scheffler (30), United States, def. Ian Poulter (60), England, 5 and 4.

Jon Rahm (3), Spain, def. Erik van Rooyen (62), South Africa, 3 and 2.

Brian Harman (54), United States, def. Bubba Watson (55), United States, 2 and 1.

Matt Kuchar (52), United States, def. Jordan Spieth (49), United States, 1 up.

