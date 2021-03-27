Nation & World
Match Play Results
Tommy Fleetwood (21), England, def. Dylan Frittelli (64), South Africa, 4 and 3.
Billy Horschel (32), United States, def. Kevin Streelman (53), United States, 3 and 1.
Sergio Garcia (39), Spain, def. Mackenzie Hughes (48), Canada, 2 and 1.
Victor Perez (31), France, def. Robert MacIntyre (41), Scotland, 5 and 4.
Scottie Scheffler (30), United States, def. Ian Poulter (60), England, 5 and 4.
Jon Rahm (3), Spain, def. Erik van Rooyen (62), South Africa, 3 and 2.
Brian Harman (54), United States, def. Bubba Watson (55), United States, 2 and 1.
Matt Kuchar (52), United States, def. Jordan Spieth (49), United States, 1 up.
