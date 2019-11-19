Bosnia presidency breaks deadlock to appoint PM designate

Bosnia’s multiethnic presidency on Tuesday appointed a candidate to run the new government, breaking a political deadlock in the Balkan country more than a year after the holding of a general election.

Bosnian Serb politician Zoran Tegeltija was tapped by the three-member presidency to be the new head of the Council of Ministers, which is Bosnia’s de facto government, the Bosnian presidency said in a statement.

Tegeltija’s candidacy still needs to be confirmed in Bosnia’s parliament. The 58-year economist is a former finance minister of the Serb-run entity in Bosnia.

Tuesday’s announcement is seen as important for Bosnia, where the lack of a government has stalled recovery after a devastating 1992-95 war.

The formation of a government has been blocked since the October 2018 vote over disagreements on the level of cooperation with NATO.

Bosnia’s Serbs are mainly pro-Russian and opposed to NATO, while the Bosniaks, who are mainly Muslims, and Croats have sought closer ties with the Western alliance.

Bosnian media have reported that the presidency members have managed to reach a compromise on an annual document on cooperation with NATO that has been a stumbling block.

The presidency statement said the reform program document will be delivered to the NATO headquarters within a day after Tageltija is voted into office.

Sefik Dzaferovic, the Bosniak member of the presidency, said that there have been “no winners or losers.”

“The winners are the citizens of Bosnia,” he added.