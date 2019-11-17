Denver radio host says he was fired for criticizing Trump

A Denver radio host says he was fired from a conservative station after criticizing President Donald Trump.

The Denver Post reported that Craig Silverman says he was fired in the middle of his show on news and talk radio station 710 KNUS Saturday.

Silverman says he was interrupted during a segment about former Trump personal attorney Roy Cohn that included critical remarks about the president.

He says the broadcast was interrupted by a network news report before the station’s program director entered the studio and said, “You’re done.”

The former Denver chief deputy district attorney hosted “The Craig Silverman Show” for more than five years.

The web page for Silverman’s show has been removed from the station’s website.

KNUS representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment.