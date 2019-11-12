Teen climate activist is leaving US, setting sail for Spain

FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, file photo, youth climate change activist Greta Thunberg speaks at a House Foreign Affairs Committee subcommittee hearing on climate change, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Thunberg, 16, of Sweden, who accused international leaders of ignoring the dangers of global warming in a speech shared around the world is joining young fellow activists in Los Angeles on Friday, Nov. 1, for a protest aimed at getting California out of the oil-drilling business. AP Photo

Swedish teen climate activist Greta Thunberg will soon leave North America and sail across the Atlantic in a 48-foot (15-meter) catamaran sailboat.

Greta Thunberg said she plans to leave from Hampton, Virginia, on Wednesday. The trip could take weeks. But she hopes to make it to Madrid for a United Nations climate conference in early December.

Thanks to solar panels and hydro-generators, the boat leaves little to no carbon footprint.

Thunberg has just finished a nearly three-month trip across North America. She delivered a passionate speech before the United Nations and took part in climate rallies from California to Colorado to North Carolina.

Thunberg has become a symbol of a growing movement of young climate activists after leading weekly school strikes in Sweden that inspired similar actions in about 100 cities.