1 killed, 2 wounded in shooting at San Diego restaurant

Police are searching for a gunman who shot three people — killing one — at a fast food restaurant in San Diego.

Authorities say the shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at a Church's Chicken in the Otay Mesa area.

San Diego Police Officer John Buttle tells KNSD-TV the suspected gunman had been in the restaurant earlier, when he tried to pay with a counterfeit bill.

One victim died at a hospital. Two others are hospitalized in unknown condition.