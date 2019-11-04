New Florida sheriff to run against ousted predecessor

A Florida sheriff who took office after the previous sheriff was suspended over the Parkland high school massacre will run to keep his job.

Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony announced his campaign Monday for the 2020 election.

Tony will face former sheriff Scott Israel in the Democratic primary. Gov. Ron DeSantis removed Israel earlier this year, deeming him incompetent in his department's response to the February 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. DeSantis appointed Tony to replace Israel.

The Florida Senate recently voted to uphold Israel's removal. But DeSantis has said he wouldn't try to remove Israel again if he's elected.

Tony and Israel were previously Republicans but switched parties before running in heavily Democratic Broward County.

Five other Democrats, a Republican and an independent also filed to run.