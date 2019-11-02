Skulls, masks and dancers as Mexico fetes Day of the Dead

Performers participate in the Day of the Dead parade in Mexico City, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. AP Photo

Crowds have lined Mexico City's stately Paseo de la Reforma as the capital capped Day of the Dead celebrations with a parade along the boulevard and through the colonial center to a large altar at the Zocalo, or main square.

The parade was led by a float bearing the 20-foot-tall likeness of the ancient goddess Mictecacihuatl, announced as "the queen of the underworld and the guardian of our bones."

Two dozen people clad head to toe in mud-colored makeup with animal masks walked stiffly behind, representing the nine levels of Mictlan, the underworld.

Saturday's procession of dancers, skeletons and indigenous deities is the culmination of over two weeks of massively attended public activities in the city, as well as private visits to family gravesites and home altars honoring the departed.