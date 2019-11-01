Florida school shooting defendant in court, asks to leave

FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019, file photo, Parkland school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz is escorted into the courtroom for a status hearing at the Broward Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. A series of defense motions are set to be heard in the case of Nikolas Cruz, accused in the killing of 17 people at a Florida high school last year. Two court hearings are scheduled Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 for the 21-year-old Cruz, who faces the death penalty if convicted in the February 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. John McCall

Florida school shooting defendant Nikolas Cruz appeared in court for the first time in weeks and was immediately given permission to leave.

The 21-year-old Cruz told Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer he didn't want to take part in a hearing Friday concerning his alleged assault on a jail corrections officer. Scherer granted his request.

Scherer didn't rule on whether Cruz must take part in an afternoon hearing on several defense motions involving the February 2018 shooting that killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Cruz faces the death penalty if convicted. His attorneys say he will plead guilty in exchange for a life prison sentence, but prosecutors have rejected that offer.

Trial is currently set to begin with jury selection on Jan. 27.